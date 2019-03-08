|
Susie J. Young
Milton - With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Susie J. Young, our loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched on March 5th, 2019.
She married the love of her life Orvan Young in October of 1956, almost 70 years ago, with whom they had one daughter; Sandy Gray.
Susie had a huge heart and touched the lives of so many people. She worked out at Whiting Field for several years and heavily supported her military family. After retirement, she volunteered at Hobbs Middle School, where she met several amazing people. She loved to garden and enjoyed her weekly outings with her friends - which were her extended family.
Most of all she loved her family. Susie is survived by her daughter; Sandy and husband Eddie, granddaughter; Ashley and husband Mark, her 'very special' granddaughter; Blisse, great-grandson; Devin, and sister; Judy Sam.
She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
We would like to recognize all the wonderful doctors and nurses at Santa Rosa Medical Center, whose care and compassion are unmatched.
A celebration of Susie's life will be held at National Cremation & Burial Society with a visitation on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with an interment to follow at Memory Park Cemetery.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 8, 2019