Sven-Ulrich Kurt Grasshoff


1942 - 2020
Sven-Ulrich Kurt Grasshoff Obituary
Sven-Ulrich Kurt Grasshoff

Milton - Sven-Ulrich Kurt Grasshoff, 77, of Milton, FL passed in his sleep at home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Born in Berlin, Germany to Hans-Ulrich and Annemarie Grasshoff on August 30th, 1942, Sven immigrated at the age of 14 to Washington, DC. He earned a bachelor's and a master's in economics from George Washington University, where he was a proud member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. After a successful career in International Human Resource Management, he retired as a senior executive from Citibank in 2003 and moved from Ridgefield, CT to Milton, FL. In retirement, he enjoyed cruising throughout the world, riding his horse, walking his dog, skiing, and time on St. George Island, FL.

Sven is survived by his wife of 55 years, Toria Hughlett Grasshoff, of Milton, FL; his daughters, Kari Dunham, Vicki Grasshoff, Kirsten Passyn, and his son Sven Grasshoff. He has 12 grandchildren. At his request, the family will have a private service. Donations can be made in his memory to St. Jude.

Lewis Funeral Home of Milton handling arrangements
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
