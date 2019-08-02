|
Sybil Englebert
Pensacola - Sybil Annette Englebert "Syb"
1939-2019
Sybil Annette Englebert (Tyner), 80, of Pensacola, passed away peacefully in her home on July 24, 2019.
She was born March 6, 1939 in Pickens County, AL., a daughter of the late Hoyt and Lula (Bailey) Tyner.
Sybil is preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Truman Mack Englebert; one brother, Jimmy Frazier Tyner; and two sisters, Doris Jean Early and Gretchen Elvaree Tubbs.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Darlene Bourgeois (James); a grandson, Corey Duane Bourgeois (Melinda); three brothers, Bobby Glendon Tyner (Margaret) of Houston, TX, Billy Lendon Tyner (April) of Pace and Rayburn Dennis Tyner (Cathy) of Cottondale, AL. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will greatly miss her.
A devoted wife and homemaker, Sybil never faltered to lift up those around her with her spunky personality and kind, nurturing spirit. She had an unconditional love for every soul that touched her heart, young and old alike, and cared for those who were unable to care for themselves. Music and nature both put a spring in her step, as did Alabama football, NASCAR, and watching the Blue Angels.
There will be a memorial gathering on Friday, August 2nd from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. Services will be held Saturday, August 3rd at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Ken Griffin officiating. Graveside services will follow.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 2, 2019