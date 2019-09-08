|
|
Sydni Barnes
Jacksonville, Arkansas - Sydni Rae Barnes, age 28, of Jacksonville, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was born July 12, 1991, in Milton, Florida and lived in Holt, Florida most of her life, and was a graduate of Milton High School, Class of 2010. She was a Senior Airman in the United States Air Force, Active Duty 2012-2019, currently stationed at Little Rock Air Force Base.
Sydni enjoyed hiking, swimming and running. She was also a video game and movie enthusiast and loved reading from the moment she discovered her first book. Although she was an introvert, she enjoyed singing.
She devoted her vacation time to volunteering at youth camps at Bluff Springs Campgrounds where she enjoyed teaching classes and providing counsel to youth.
Sydni adored her family and was generous with all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Leonard and Lillian Barnes, of Holt, FL, and grandfather, Ronald Hale, of Jay, FL
Survivors include her Mother, Valeria Bryant (John) of Evergreen, Alabama; Father, Robert W. Barnes, Sr. (Teresa) of Milton; one sister- Lynzi Robinson (Austin), of Jay, Florida;
one brother- R. Wesley Barnes, Jr. (Brooke) of Pensacola, Florida, one-step-brother Jeremy Bryant (Hannah) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, two step-sisters Emily Bryant of Hope Hull, Alabama and Scarlet Covington of Pensacola, Florida and Grandmother-Verlen Hale of Jay, Florida
2 nephews, 4 nieces, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will mourn the loss of her lovely voice.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. with Funeral Services to follow at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Community of Christ Church in Crestview, 398 W. 1stAvenue, Crestview, Florida, 32536 with Elder Della Goodson and High Priest Holly Ellis officiating. There will be a graveside service to follow at the Barnes Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Alabama-Northwest Florida Mission Center in honor of Sydni Barnes. **Funds will be designated for youth camp assistance.**
Arrangements are entrusted to Whitehurst Powell Funeral Home in Crestview. Guest book and condolences are available online at www.whitehurstpowellfuneralhome.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019