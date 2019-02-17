Sylvia Baggett Bratcher



Pensacola, FL - On Friday, February 8, 2019, Sylvia Ann Bratcher went home to be with the LORD after a brief illness.



Sylvia was born July 26, 1934, at Pensacola Hospital (currently, Old Sacred Heart Hospital). She was a lifelong native of Pensacola. She went to Pensacola High School and graduated at Oceana High School in Va. in 1952. On February 12, 1955, Sylvia married the love of her life, Wiley Ernest Bratcher and January 17, 1966 they adopted their son Craig William Bratcher, who is the joy of their lives. Sylvia worked many years at Chemstrand, then went on to be the beloved secretary of Episcopal Day School. She continued her career as Mr. Gund's personal assistant at Saltmarsh, Cleveland and Gund for some years. Everywhere she left a special place in people's hearts. Sylvia, Wiley and Craig are huge Florida GATOR fans. Sylvia rarely missed a game either in person or on television. Sylvia helped establish and was very active in St Christopher's Episcopal Church. Her beautiful voice sang in the choir for over 40 years. Sylvia poured her heart and soul into the LORD in and out of church. She was always doing for others before doing for herself. She was the true meaning of being a Christian. Sylvia was a wonderful daughter, sister, mother, wife, grandmother and friend.



She will be missed by all whose lives she touched.



Sylvia is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wiley Earnest Bratcher; her mother, Audrey Lucille Brazwell Nell; her father, William Pope Nell; her sister, Virginia Dianne Baggett Blanton; her brother, Henry Franklin Baggett and her grandparents, Levi and Pearl Brazwell.



Sylvia is survived by her wonderful son, Craig William (Kimberly) Bratcher; her granddaughter, Kyleigh Ann "Angel" Bratcher; her step-grandchildren, Timothy Boucher and Nicole Hale; her cousin, Valerie (Billy) Cole; her nieces and nephews, Audrey "Buttons" Tucker, Michael Baggett, LeeAnn Baggett Mengal, Beth Baggett Page, Calvin "Skip" (Judy) Smith; and her many great-nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held 1:00pm - 3:00pm Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, 2276 Airport Blvd., Pensacola, FL 32504. Funeral Service will be held 11:00am Monday, February 18, 2019 at St Christopher's Episcopal Church, 3200 N. 12th Ave., Pensacola, FL 32503, with Rev. Susan Sowers and Rev. Nicholas Phares officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Billy Cole, Charlie Roose, Hal Major, Michael Baggett, Rex Northup and Larry Northup.



In lieu of flowers, contributions to either the choir fund or acolyte fund may be made to St. Christopher's Episcopal Church.