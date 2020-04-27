|
Sylvia Stella Giuffria
Pensacola - Sylvia Stella Giuffria of Pensacola FL, passed away peacefully at home on April 25, 2020 at the tender age of 84.
Born in a sugar cane field in Kohala, Hawaii in 1936, Sylvia Stella Carvalho grew up surrounded by a loving family. She witnessed the bombing of Pearl Harbor, taking fresh baked bread to American soldiers camped in the fields. Sylvia and her sisters explored the beaches of Hawaii, taking candles to venture into caves.
The camera loved Sylvia! In her teens she was the "Hawaiian Tropic Girl," posing on the beach with handsome surfers. In the early 50's she was crowned "Miss Hawaiian Islands," "Miss Hawaii" and "Miss Puerto Rico."
While a dance instructor at Arthur Murray's Dance Studio in Hawaii, a beautiful sailor walked into her life, sweeping her off her feet and taking her to America. Sylvia and her sailor, Guy spent 54 fabulous years traveling America with the US Navy and The Blue Angels. Sylvia's blue angel was called home 10 years ago. They are now together on that beautiful beach in Hawaii, dancing the night away.
Sylvia is lovingly remembered as "Grams" by a large extended family that will surely miss her Sunday dinners: Seafood gumbo, fried catfish, her desserts! Oh my Lord everyone will remember her desserts! "Grams" will be lovingly remembered by sons Michael & wife Teresa (Molino. FL) & Patrick (Long Bch, MS); grandchildren Zachary (Pensacola, FL), Joshua & wife Sherry (Long Beach, MS), Jessica & husband Jonathan (Long Beach, MS), Stephen & wife Liz (Pensacola, FL); great-grandchildren Noah & Lily (Pensacola, FL), Tatiana & Matthew (Long Beach, MS), Colin & Nora (Long Bch, MS), Brandon, River, Cove & Harbor (Pensacola, FL). And many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will surely miss her smile and her phone call that could light-up a dreary day.
"It is no smooth and daisy-spangled way that my soul's feet have traveled. They that go always upon the safe path never know the wider wisdom we who go astray learn of the God that guides us. We must slay dragons at every turn; but they bestow their powers upon their conquerors, and we grow richer for every forfeit that we pay".
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020