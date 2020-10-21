1/1
Synthia Diana Smith
1960 - 2020
Synthia Diana Smith

Pensacola - Synthia Diana Smith, 60, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

Diana was a stay at home mom who always put family first and had a zest for life and a wonderful personality.

She is preceded in death by her father, Henry Edison "Buddy" Blackmon and her mother, Barbara Jean Diamond Stanley.

Diana is survived by her husband of over 40 years, James Gerald Smith; daughter, Jessyca Rae Smoke; son, Chad Andrew Smith; sisters, Susie Grissom (Phillip), Darlene Monti, Sheila Richards (Wade); brother, Henry Edison "Sonny" Blackmon, II; granddaughter, Bailey Rose Mattos as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and countless lifelong friends as she never met a stranger.

A visitation will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 11am until the service begins at 12pm with burial to follow at Barrancas National Cemetery. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing or You may watch the webcast live and/or for 90 days at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1096951 The password is 20221




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
