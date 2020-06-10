Tambre "Tammie" Haley McCracking
Pensacola - On June 7, 2020 another angel got her wings. Our Mom, Little Nanny, Daughter and Sister, Tammie, loved everyone she ever met unconditionally. She saved and changed lives by being a nurse for 40 plus years. Whether she was working as a nurse or coaching softball, she made a difference in everyone's life.
Tammie is preceded in death by her angelic Mother, Catherine Rose Haley, her brothers, Jimmy Newton and Harry Haley, and sister Cheri Haley. She is survived by her Father, James Haley, sisters, Patricia Haley Westfall (Robin) and Wanda Haley. Tammie is also survived by her husband of 30 years, Thomas McCracking, children Kasey Vaughn, Kristina Hyde (Frank), C.J. McCracking, Cody McCracking, her grandchildren, Hayllie Christian (Bryan), Dalton Clark, Angelique and Isabella Hyde, great grandchildren, Roy and Georgia Rose Christian. Please join us for her heavenly send off.
Pallbearers are Bryan Christian, Timmy Garrison, Patrick Haley, Chistian Haley, Austin Lindley, Cody South and Michael Kyser. Honorary pallbearers will be Dalton Clark and Robert Carnley.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South from 5:00 p.m until 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. John Catholic Evangelist Church, 325 S. Navy Blvd, Pensacola, FL, Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Reverend Fr. John Licari will be the celebrant. Interment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola, Florida.
"I LOVE YOU TO THE MOON AND BACK"
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.