Services
Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
(850) 453-2321
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Barrancas National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ted Biszko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted W. Biszko


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ted W. Biszko Obituary
Ted W. Biszko

Pensacola - Ted William Biszko, age 72, of Pensacola, Florida passed away on Thursday August 1, 2019. Ted was born August 24, 1946.

A visitation for Ted will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, 619 New Warrington Road, Pensacola, FL 32506. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Interment will immediately follow at Barrancas National Cemetery with military honors.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.oaklawnfunerals.com for the Biszko family.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ted's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oak Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now