Terri Darlene Aebli

Terri Darlene Aebli Obituary
Terri Darlene Aebli

Foley, AL - Terri Darlene Aebli, age 57, a resident of Foley, AL passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 with her loving family by her side.

Terri attended the ARC of Foley Day Program for many years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Nellie Aebli.

She is survived by her sisters; Roberta "Pat" Miller of Foley, Ramona Aebli of Pensacola, FL, Carole Oden and Peggy Clarke of Foley, AL; special cousin, Alice Alexander of Foley, AL, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Private family graveside service will be held.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made to Covenant Hospice.

ARRANGEMENTS BY WOLFE-BAYVIEW FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY 2551 S. MCKENZIE ST. FOLEY, AL 36535
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
