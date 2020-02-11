|
|
Terry Eugene Lewis
Smyrna - Terry Eugene Lewis, a resident of Smyrna Georgia, died peacefully February 1, 2020 at Wellstar Cobb Hospital in Austell, Georgia from congestive heart failure after hospitalizations since January 1, 2020 at VA Hospital and Wellstar Cobb. Terry was 77 years old.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph B. and Ora B. Lewis of Pensacola, Florida; brothers, James Lewis, Henry Lewis and Charles Lewis; sisters, Lois Fletcher (Sheets) and Christine Sellers; all from Pensacola Florida. He is survived by his sister Martha Jean Hedden of Pensacola and his husband David Leon Lester of Smyrna, Georgia.
Terry was born May 21, 1942 in Pensacola Florida and attended local schools, including Tate High School. He graduated from Escambia High School in 1960. He is a US Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War and served on the USS Jamestown. He was discharged December 18, 1969 and returned to live in Pensacola. He worked as an auditor for Munford, Inc. at Magic Market Convenience stores for 14 years in Pensacola then in Atlanta, Georgia, where he moved in 1978.
Terry met the love of his life, David Lester, in 1990. They lived together in Atlanta, then moved to Smyrna, Georgia in 2000. They were married January 30, 2016. They loved to travel, especially cruises, exploring the Caribbean, Hawaii, Mediterranean, New Zealand and Australia. He was a devout Christian and a kind soul - always saying, "God Bless You," instead of a simple goodbye to everyone he met.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Northside Drive Baptist Church, located at 3100 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta, Georgia
In lieu of flowers, please donate time or money to Lost N Found Youth, lnfy.org for LGBTQ youth, or American Diabetes Association
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020