Terry LambertPensacola, FL - Terry Lambert, 67 passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, June 16, 2020 surrounded by his family.He was a Master Plumber and Owner of Terry Lambert Plumbing and Gas for 23 years. Terry was a devoted father, brother, uncle and best friend. He lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, hunting, fishing, and most of all spending time with his family. We will forever have precious memories never to be forgotten.He is preceded in death by his parents Vernon J. and Irene (Polk) Lambert.Terry is survived by his daughter, Teryn J. Lambert (Myke Powell); three brothers, Jerry Lambert (Janet), Mike Lambert (Mary Alice) and Larry Lambert (Kaye); niece, Lynn Lambert Doug Turner); Michelle Lambert; nephews, Jeff , Sean, and Lance Lambert; great nieces, Grace Nix, Allie Sweeney and Kaila Blackmon; and great nephew Alex Sweeney.Visitation will begin at 1:00pm until the Funeral Service at 2:00pm Friday, June 19, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Bayview Memorial Park.The Lambert Family would like to express a special thank you to Regency Hospice, Dr. Patel and his Oncology Staff for all of their wonderful care.