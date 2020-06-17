Terry Lambert
1953 - 2020
Terry Lambert

Pensacola, FL - Terry Lambert, 67 passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, June 16, 2020 surrounded by his family.

He was a Master Plumber and Owner of Terry Lambert Plumbing and Gas for 23 years. Terry was a devoted father, brother, uncle and best friend. He lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, hunting, fishing, and most of all spending time with his family. We will forever have precious memories never to be forgotten.

He is preceded in death by his parents Vernon J. and Irene (Polk) Lambert.

Terry is survived by his daughter, Teryn J. Lambert (Myke Powell); three brothers, Jerry Lambert (Janet), Mike Lambert (Mary Alice) and Larry Lambert (Kaye); niece, Lynn Lambert Doug Turner); Michelle Lambert; nephews, Jeff , Sean, and Lance Lambert; great nieces, Grace Nix, Allie Sweeney and Kaila Blackmon; and great nephew Alex Sweeney.

Visitation will begin at 1:00pm until the Funeral Service at 2:00pm Friday, June 19, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Bayview Memorial Park.

The Lambert Family would like to express a special thank you to Regency Hospice, Dr. Patel and his Oncology Staff for all of their wonderful care.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
JUN
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Funeral services provided by
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 17, 2020
Terry is a dear friend that our whole family loves and will never forget. He was always so sweet and had such a precious smile. He and Jerry are part of the Reading family now and forever. We are sending love and prayers to Teryn and all the family and friends. Rest In Peace Terry we will miss you.
Deborah Reading Bass
Friend
