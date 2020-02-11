|
Terry Martin Lynch
Pensacola - After a courageous battle with cancer, Terry Martin Lynch, 66, Pensacola, passed away peacefully surrounded by his devoted family.
Terry spent his boyhood on the Bayou Grande in Beach Haven with his parents and younger brother, Randy and devoted grandmother, Lavada Hawkins. Friends and family fondly remember the many picnics and gatherings on the Bayou, and the times waterskiing and swimming.
After graduation for Escambia High School, he pursed his goals of becoming a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper and marrying his sweetheart Rose. Terry eventually became an FHP traffic homicide investigator which led to his association with Mothers Against Drink Driving (MADD). After a career with the FHP, he introduced and co-authored legislation that led to the introduction of Interlock and other devices to deter drunk driving. With his gift for words, affable personality, and passion for public safety. Terry was able to develop a successful business that continues his mission to prevent drunk driving.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Randy Lynch; mother, Robbye Hawkins Lynch.
Terry is survived by his father, Martin Lynch; life companion, Rose Lynch; sons, Joshua, Jerrett (Maria), and Jake (Chrystal) Lynch; grandchildren, Kindle, Ashlyn, Bella, Jadyn, Aidan, Landon, and Nolan Lynch; and several cousins.
Services in memory of Terry Lynch will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Trahan Family Funeral Home, 419 Yoakum Court (off W street), Pensacola 32505. Visitation will begin at 5pm, and his service following at 6pm.
Terry's family is very thankful for all who have helped and expressed concern. The family would like to express special appreciation to, Deborah Montgomery and David Karasek, and Beach Haven neighbors who provided extraordinary comfort and companionship during Terry's final weeks.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020