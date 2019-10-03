|
Thelma E. (Grant) Bundrick
Coon Rapids, MI - Thelma Bundrick entered Heaven on October 1, 2019, from her final residence in Coon Rapids, Minn. Her generous heart, deep concern for others, fervent faith and good works will be missed by many family and friends.
Born July, 5, 1929 in Westville, Florida, Thelma Elsie Grant was the youngest of Charles O. and Barbara (Hudson) Grant's seven children. When Thelma was 16 months old, her mother died; subsequently, "Charlie" and Dicie (Clark) Grant provided Thelma with three additional brothers.
On December 4, 1947, Thelma married Adolph ("A.D.") Marion Bundrick at First Assembly of God, Pensacola, Fla. During their almost 65 years together they served faithfully as church members there and at Glad Tidings Church in Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Va., and Park Crest Assembly of God and Central Assembly of God in Springfield, Mo.
Thelma was preceded in death by her faithful husband, A.D., her sister, Marie Peterson, and brothers Curtis, Hurtis, Junior, Edward, Wilmer and Lamar.
Thelma is survived by a brother, Wilfred Grant and his wife, Doris; sisters-in-law Delois Grant and Sue Grant (all of Pensacola, Fla.); two children: Barbara Hallblade (Don) (Coon Rapids, Mn.); David Bundrick (Mariah) (Festus, Mo.); five grandchildren: Noelle (Hallblade) Epp (Stephen); Brian Hallblade (Tura); Melinda (Bundrick) Scheperle (Stephen); Jeffrey Bundrick; Jonathan Bundrick (Bethanie); seven great-grandchildren: Lila & Mele Epp, Samuel & Sydney Scheperle, Cooper Hallblade, and Kurt & Kiersten Bundrick; and numerous nieces and nephews, all who loved her dearly.
Visitation will be Friday, October 4, 9:30 a.m., at Maranatha Village Chapel, 233 E. Norton Rd., Springfield, Mo. 65803, with the memorial service at 10:30. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Officiating are Dr. Stephen Scheperle and Rev. David Grant. Memorial gifts may be made to the Adolph & Thelma Bundrick Memorial Scholarship Fund, Evangel University, 1111 N. Glenstone, Ave., Springfield, Mo. 65802.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019