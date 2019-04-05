|
|
Thelma Eulene Colvin
Pensacola - Thelma Eulene (Russ) Colvin (81) was called home to Heaven on March 31, 2019. She was born March 26, 1938 in Pensacola Florida to Claude and Minnie Bell Russ. She was a lifelong resident of Sanders Beach in Escambia County Florida. Thelma was truly a Southern Belle.
Thelma worked for Dr. Pepper as a dental hygienist, Pensacola Hardware as a clerk, and Santa Rosa Christian School where she drove a school bus. The job she loved most of all was being a wife, mother and grandmother. "Cookie" loved being with her oldest sister "Bunchie".The two were inseparable.
Thelma was preceded in death by her husband David R Colvin; parents Claude and Minnie Bell Russ; two sisters Luverne (Bunchie) Bowen and Luvene (Binchie) Galfano and four brothers Broward Russ, Barton Russ, Howard Russ and Ralph Wilkerson.
Left to cherish her memories is her three sons David Colvin (Cheryl), Greg Colvin (Lisa McLemore) and Rodney Colvin. Ten grandchildren Anna Gardner, Stephanie Anderson, Rachel Colvin, Leah Williams, Amber Gongora, Caleb Colvin, Mitchell Colvin, Mackenzie Colvin, Heather Bailey and Taylor McLemore. Six great- grandchildren and one great- great granddaughter as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family of Thelma wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Terri Awotunde and Covenant Hospice Care.
The family will receive family and friends at the funeral home on Sunday April 7, 2019 from 2-4pm at Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Monday April 8, 2019 at 9:00 am at Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Caleb Colvin, Mitchell Colvin, Vick Clark, Wesley Clark, Lacey Clark, and Grant Williams.
