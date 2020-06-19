Thelma Ruth Pursell Thomas
Pensacola - Beloved Pensacola native Thelma Ruth Pursell Thomas died June 14, 2020 at the age of 84. Thelma Thomas worked along side her husband Rev. Tommy Thomas who was a Minister of Music at some of the largest Assembly of God churches in America to include Huffman Assembly in Birmingham, Alabama in the 1970s, First Assembly of God in Pensacola in the 1980s as well as Brownsville Assembly of God during the early 1990s. Thelma was known for her beautiful alto voice and special anointing that touched the lives of those that heard her sing. She was often compared in the way she sounded to Grammy Award winning singer Dottie Rambo of the southern Gospel group, The Rambos. Thelma was also a member of the Singing Thomas Family that included Rev. Tommy Thomas as well as daughter Melody and featured the groups pitch perfect three-part harmony and Melody's soul stirring voice. Thelma was also loved and admired for her playful personality and for her big laugh which was the life of the room no matter where she was at. She loved her children and grandchildren deeply and reminded them at every occasion on the importance of serving the Lord and making Heaven their eternal home. Survivors include her daughter Melody Thomas Rios, son-in-law Chief Petty Officer (Ret) USN Edwin Rios, son Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Tim Thomas and daughter-in-law Heather Schulte Thomas. She has six grandchildren, Tommy Thomas (26) and fiancée Kaitlin Thompson (26), Savana Thomas Lindstadt (23) and husband Jake Lindstadt (24), Rico Rios (22) and Dallas Thomas (18).
The family will receive friends from 10:30AM - 11:30AM Tuesday, 23 June at Faith Chapel Funeral Home 100 Beverly Parkway Pensacola, Florida 32505. Funeral services at Faith Chapel will follow right after the public viewing at 11:30AM with Reverend Richard Ronsisvalle presiding. Thelma Thomas will be buried, with her husband Tommy, at Barrancas National Cemetery located at Pensacola Naval Air Station.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.