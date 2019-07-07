|
|
Thelma Wiggins Holley
Century - Thelma Wiggins Holley, 90, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at her home in Bratt after a lengthy illness. Mrs. Holley was born in Bratt on March 9, 1929, the daughter of Robert and Addie Wiggins. She was a graduate of Ernest Ward High School. Upon her marriage, she moved to Pensacola in 1954, where she lived for forty-three years. She was a long-time teacher aide, first in the Head Start program, and then at McMillan and Brentwood Elementary Schools. She was a faithful member of First Free Will Baptist Church in Pensacola. Upon her retirement in 1997, she returned to Bratt, where she was a member of Shiloh Free Will Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Edgar Holley, in 1963; by her brothers Robert James Wiggins, H. B. Wiggins, Rufus Wiggins, Henry Wiggins, Leon Wiggins, and M. L. "Buddy" Wiggins; by her sisters Bertha Wiggins, Dorothy Norris, Myra Brantley, and Essie Coleman; and by her step-son and daughter-in-law, Talmadge and Dorothy Holley. She is survived by her son, Darrell Holley, also of Bratt, and by her sisters Glyndal Robbins of Bratt and Jessie Wiggins of Pensacola; by her four step-grandchildren, as well as by a large extended family.
Visitation will be Monday, July 8, 9:00-11:00 AM, at Shiloh Free Will Baptist Church in Bratt.(The church is located at 5410 North Highway 99, Bratt, Florida 32535.) Funeral services will be Monday, July 8 at 11:00 AM at Shiloh Free Will Baptist Church in Bratt, with Rev. Matthew Pinson officiating. Pall bearers will be Gregory Robbins, Brian Robbins, Marvin Wiggins, Joe Brantley, John McCall, and Rev. James Sage. Burial will be at Godwin Cemetery, in Bratt. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Petty Eastside Funeral Home of Atmore.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 7, 2019