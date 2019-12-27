|
Theresa J. Crooke
Pensacola - Theresa Joyce Whitt Crooke, "Mother Theresa", 91, passed away at her home in Pensacola, FL on Sunday, December 22, 2019.
Theresa was born on September 19, 1928 in Otsego, WV to the late William Owen Whitt and Amanda "Mandy" Jane Rinehart Whitt. She was the youngest of seven children born late in her parents' life with only two brothers and a sister surviving to adulthood along with her. She survived all her siblings but has many beloved Whitt and Houck nieces, nephews, and their extended families in Virginia and West Virginia.
After graduating from Mullins High School, Mullins, WV, in 1946, Theresa followed her best friend to Pensacola, FL to enroll in Nursing School at the old Pensacola Hospital. She met James "Jim" Joseph Crooke, Jr the first week of August 1947 and they were married at St. Mark Methodist Church on September 13. She accompanied Jim as he returned to the University of Florida School of Architecture in Gainesville, FL. On December 26,1948 they welcomed their first child, Carol Ann, who they affectionally referred to as "the only TRUE Gator in the family"!
Theresa and Jim returned to Pensacola after his graduation and Theresa devoted herself to her husband, their three children, and the Church. She was a member and past-President of Gadsden Street UMW, and she and Jim served as youth counselors at Gadsden Street UMC in the 1950's and 60's. After her youngest child Deena turned 13, she returned to school and eventually graduated with her master's degree in Psychology from the University of West Florida. She obtained her professional license as a Mental Health Counselor and worked in this field until she was 89, with the only break in her service being when she cared for her husband before his death in 2013.
Theresa loved God and His Church, regularly attending as she was able, and routinely invited others to join her there. She had been active in the Monday night Bible study, Sunday school, and the Wednesday Fellowship dinners.
Theresa joined in eternal glory her beloved husband of 65 years, Jim Crooke, and her daughter Carol Ann Lord, and she leaves behind on earth her son, James Joseph "Joe" Crooke, III (Deborah); her daughter Deena Marie Crooke (Bob); grandchildren: Angela Crooke, Lucas Lord, Lindy Lord Hayes (Andy), Jeanne Peadon Conti (Rob), Wesley Lord (Lara), William Crooke (Sarah), and James J Crooke, IV; great grandchildren: Elaina Kay, Angel, and Kevin Hayes, Caiden and Chloe Lord, and Hannah, David, and Samuel Crooke; and many nieces, nephews and their extended families.
A graveside service for immediate family with interment was held on December 26, 2019 at Barrancas National Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10 am, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, Pensacola, FL with Rev. Dr. Wesley H Wachob officiating. A reception will follow at the Wright Place next door following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Living Trust of First United Methodist Church 6 E. Wright St., Pensacola, FL 32501.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020