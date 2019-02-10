Theresa M. DeNadal



Pensacola - Theresa M. DeNadal, 83 of Pensacola, FL passed away February 7, 2019.



She was born in Newport, RI in 1935 and later moved to Fall River, MA, where she finished high school. She met and married her husband, David and had 3 beautiful girls. There she taught Ballroom dancing and managed a record store. In 1973, her husband David's job transferred the family to Pensacola, FL where she was a stay at home mom. As her girls grew, she had an in-home ceramic business followed by working at TLC as a care giver. Theresa loved finding treasures. Her biggest hobby was going to Estate Sales. She could spend hours looking for that one special item...okay many special items.



Theresa is preceded in death by her parents, Wilhelmina and Manuel Furtado Silvia; her brothers, Manuel Silvia and Augustine Silvia; a sister, Marie Mello; as well as her late husband, David only a few short weeks ago after 62 years of marriage. May they both Rest In Peace.



Survivors include her daughters, Lisa DeNadal of Gainesville, FL, Stephanie Shao (Shane), and Tammy DeNadal both of Pensacola, FL.



A rosary will be prayed at 4:30pm with visitation following until 7:00pm Tuesday, February 12, 2018 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:30am Wednesday, February 13, 2018 at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church with Fr. James Grebe celebrant. Burial will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.



Active pallbearers will be Knights of Columbus.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friarworks, 1615 Dime St., Ste.#1, Cincinnati, OH 45202-6492.



The family wants to give special thanks to Covenant Care Hospice and the Knights of Columbus. Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary