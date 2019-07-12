Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 564-1585
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Barnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa W. Barnett


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa W. Barnett Obituary
Theresa W. Barnett

Pace - Theresa W. Barnett, 99, was born October 6, 1919, in Newport, England and passed away on July 9, 2019.

Theresa was a Charter Member of Queen of Apostles Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa, she also retired from Mercy Hospital.

Theresa is preceded in death by her husband, Jack T. Barnett of Council Bluffs, Iowa; sisters, Rose Bacon and Betty Turton of London, England.

She is survived by daughter and son in law, Ginger and Rick Head of Pace, Florida; nephew, Tony and Sarah Bacon of Bucks, England; 4 grandchildren, Scott (Karen) Head of Wing, AL, Jay Head of Florida, Cassandra (Tommy) Lee of Pensacola, FL and Michelle (John) Johnson of Oak Grove, MO.; 10 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren.

Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be held on July 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with services to follow at 12:00 p.m., burial will be in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers please donate to activities room at Arcadia Health & Rehab in Pensacola, FL.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now