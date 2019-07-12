|
|
Theresa W. Barnett
Pace - Theresa W. Barnett, 99, was born October 6, 1919, in Newport, England and passed away on July 9, 2019.
Theresa was a Charter Member of Queen of Apostles Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa, she also retired from Mercy Hospital.
Theresa is preceded in death by her husband, Jack T. Barnett of Council Bluffs, Iowa; sisters, Rose Bacon and Betty Turton of London, England.
She is survived by daughter and son in law, Ginger and Rick Head of Pace, Florida; nephew, Tony and Sarah Bacon of Bucks, England; 4 grandchildren, Scott (Karen) Head of Wing, AL, Jay Head of Florida, Cassandra (Tommy) Lee of Pensacola, FL and Michelle (John) Johnson of Oak Grove, MO.; 10 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren.
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be held on July 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with services to follow at 12:00 p.m., burial will be in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers please donate to activities room at Arcadia Health & Rehab in Pensacola, FL.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 12, 2019