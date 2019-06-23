|
|
Thom Sidebottom
Pensacola - In the summer of 1954, Thom, then just a skinny kid from West Virginia, arrived in Pensacola and set his eyes on the Gulf of Mexico for the first time. From that day forward, Pensacola was his home. And, though the military, youth, and life would pull him away, he could and would never stay far from home.
Thom was Pensacola personified, equal parts stoicism and hilarity, and as easy in work as he was with a paintbrush in his hand, a surfboard below his feet, or a guitar on his lap. Thom was a storyteller, both through his art and through his words. His paint brush was rarely dry, and his easel always displayed his latest piece. After meeting Thom, it was impossible to not laugh uproariously at his joke when told and then to find yourself smiling at the memory of the joke in the days, months, and even years to come. Through his art and humor, he made everyone who had the sincere pleasure of knowing him better.
On Sunday, March 31, 2019, Thomas King Sidebottom saw his last Pensacola sunset and passed away peacefully at his home near Pensacola Bay. He is preceded in death by his brother Bob and his mother and father, Robert and Katheryn. Thom is survived by his son, Matt, his brother, Mike, his two nieces, Meika and Amy, and their wonderful children, Seth, Denver, Ella, and Waylon.
A small memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019. For details, please email [email protected]
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 23, 2019