|
|
Thomas Brown
Gulf Breeze - Thomas Roland Brown was a native of Pensacola for 90 years and was a graduate of the University of Florida in 1952 and remained a loyal Gator supporter throughout his life. After graduation he joined the US Navy and was stationed on the USS Deliver as a Salvage Diver and Executive Officer during the Korean War. Following his military service, he began working for Newport and later Chemstrand prior to opening the engineering firm, T.R. Brown & Associates. Much of his time was focused on developing Santa Rosa Park in Gulf Breeze, and Mack Bayou Pines in Walton County. A member of First United Methodist Church and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, an avid fisherman, birdwatcher, and traveler, who enjoyed being surrounded by nature. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nancy Thweatt Brown, children Holli (Steve) Herron, Susan (Steve) Barnes, Cathy (AJ) Gallardo, Sally McEnery, Tommy (Sheila) Brown, brother William Brown, 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by brothers Jerry and Pierre Brown.
A private service will be held at Barrancas National Cemetery.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019