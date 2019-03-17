Services
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 432-6146
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
12:30 PM
Barrancas National Cemetery
Pensacola - Thomas Burton "Butch" Silcox left this world and proceeded to his eternal home in heaven on Wednesday March 13, 2019.

Tommy was an amazing father to his two daughters and a great "paw paw" to his 7 grandchildren. He loved to dance, play pool and chase the ladies. He was a friend to all and never met a stranger.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents Lena Marie Raines Silcox and James Robert Silcox and his siblings Henry Silcox, Ruth Silcox, James Silcox and Bobby Silcox. Survived by his daughters Samantha Silcox and Crystal Graul, and his siblings Billy Joe Silcox, Steve Silcox, Judy Mae and Francis.

Thomas served honorably in the Navy in the 1960s with his last assignment on the DD-785, U.S.S. Henderson. Inurnment of his ashes with full military honors will be laid to rest at Barrancas National Cemetery. All are welcome for visitation and memorial services that will be held Wednesday March 20, 2019 starting at 9:30 am at Faith Chapel. Military honors will follow the memorial service at approximately 12:30 pm at Barrancas National Cemetery.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy, is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
