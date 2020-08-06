Thomas E. Dillon



Pensacola - Thomas Dillon, age 83, passed away July 27, 2020 at Solaris HealthCare Pensacola. He was preceded in death by 8 days, by his beloved wife of 61 years, Gisele; his cherished daughter, Renee; mother, Helen Renz; and brothers, Robert and Raymond. He is survived by his children, Anthony Dillon, Francine (Matt) Brackmann and Paul (Heather) Dillon; grandchildren, Nicole, Tanya, Whitney, Alex, Amelia, Tyler and Cameron; great-grandchildren, Gavyn, Xander, Audrey, Zoe, Marcuz and Benjamin; and many extended family members.



Tom spent his early years in Bridgeport, CT. After high school graduation, when Tom discovered the Navy had a waitlist, he joined the Air Force. He spent 26 years proudly serving his country, starting as a jet mechanic, and transitioning into safety. One of his last tours was spent in Shiraz, Iran as a safety advisor for the Imperial Iranian Air Force, serving during the Iran Revolution, caught up in the dangerous insurgency awaiting evacuation. Tom retired from the Air Force while stationed in Rome, NY and ventured to Florida, stopping in Pensacola to visit friends, and never leaving. He returned to his Air Force roots, working as a jet mechanic at the Naval Air Rework Facility, until once again transitioning back into safety at Saufley Field. Tom spent 20 years working in civil service. His retirement years were spent golfing, bowling, and traveling, belonging to multiple RV groups.



Tom never met a stranger, always saw the silver lining and embraced the positive. His pride in country, loyalty to friends, unconditional love for family and zest for life inspired all who knew him. Thank you to all the staff and friends who loved and cared for Tom for the last six years.



A celebration of life for Tom and Gisele will be held at a later date at Ft Barrancas.



Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.









