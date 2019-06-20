Services
Benboe Funeral Home
416 West Wright Street
Pensacola, FL 32501
(850) 438-7503
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Thomas Earl Golson

Pensacola - Thomas 70 expired June 16th. he is lovingly survived by his siblings Johnnie Golson Williams Charles & John Golson Betty Golson Bradley & Myra Golson Lightner. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday 10 am at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Fr James Valenzuela, Celebrant. Burial with military honors will be in Resthaven Gardens with BENBOE FUNERAL HOME directing. Friends may call the funeral home from noon-6 pm today.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 20, 2019
