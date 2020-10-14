Thomas Edward Wright, Sr.Pensacola, FL - Thomas Edward Wright, Sr. 88, of Pensacola died October 8, 2020. Thomas was born and raised in Pensacola. He served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. Thomas was involved in several organizations, including the Pensacola Transportation Club, Loxley Photo Club, the Jaycees and a member of the Episcopalian Church.His hobbies included photography, water skiing, mullet fishing but he really loved to travel.Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Nellie Wright; brother, Claude Wright, Jr. and sister, Lillian Stamatelos.Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Lois Knight Wright; son, Thomas Wright, Jr. (Fay); granddaughter, Kaitlin Wright; grandson, Lane Wright; Sister, Shirley Adams (Robert); brother-in-law, Mitch Stamatelos; sister-in-law, Martha Wiggs; brother-in-law, Oliver Knight and many nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends for visitation at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home from 10-11am Saturday, October 17, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 11:00am.