Thomas Francis "Hockey" Brown
Holley - Thomas Francis "Hockey" Brown, Jr., age 90, of Holley, FL, was called home March 04, 2019. He was the oldest 44 year Lineman to retire from Gulf Power. On Nov. 25, 1949, he married the love of his life, Shirley "Faye" Howland Brown.
Hockey is preceded in death by his parents Thomas, Sr. and Marie Brown; granddaughter, Patricia Wilson Stewart; and brother, Jack Brown.
He is survived by his cherished wife; five daughters and two sons; a boat-load of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Bubba Brown; and a host of in-laws, extended family and close friends.
Visitation will begin at 12:30pm until 1:30pm when the service begins, on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Harper Morris Memorial Chapel, 2276 Airport Blvd., Pensacola, FL 32504. Pastor Randy Pitman will officiate. Interment will follow at Bayview Memorial Park.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019