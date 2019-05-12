|
Thomas Robinson
Pensacola - Thomas W. Robinson, 75, passed away Monday April 29, 2019 after a long illness at University Hills Health and Rehab in Pensacola, FL.
Mr. Robinson was born in Cordell, Oklahoma, son of the late Amos Thomas Robinson and Mary E. Robinson Riley, while they were stationed nearby. He had an interest at an early age in radio and electronics and was a Ham operator in his early teens and later. He enjoyed fishing and Dune buggying at Johnson's Beach before his retirement. Thomas was also owner-operator of Radio-Electronic Service Center on N. Pace Blvd, He joined the Airforce and Served his country proudly September 1962- September 1966, he was honorably discharged as an Airman 1st Class serving with the 2874th GEEIA SQD., installing Communication towers.
Thomas is preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Kevin Van Hoosen; and his stepdaughter, Wanda.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 45 years, Sarah Jane; one stepson, Eddie Cain; 4 sisters, Donna (Bill) Van Hoosen, of Milton FL, Bonnie (James) DeBroux, Sr., of Pace FL, Brenda (David) Barfield, and Ms. Denise Rustin of AL; as well as 8 nieces, and 2 nephews.
The funeral procession will meet at 1:00pm, Trahan Family Funeral Home, 419 Yoakum Ct., Pensacola FL, Monday May 13, 2019. We will leave at 1:15 pm sharp, to proceed to Barrancas National Cemetery for a 2:00 pm service, with Military Honors, Pastor David Rowan of Faith Baptist Church will officiate.
In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions maybe made to the .
R.I.P. SWAMPFOX, Over and Out.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 12, 2019