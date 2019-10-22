|
Thomas Rogers Birdwell, MD
Pensacola - Thomas Rogers Birdwell, MD, beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather, accomplished physician, and unparalleled fly fishing enthusiast, passed away at home on Friday, October 18, 2019. Throughout his 90 years, Tom lived his life guided by his principles of working hard, living life to its fullest and maintaining a high moral character.
While Tom traveled the world, he called Pensacola his home. Born on August 11, 1929 in Louisville, KY, Tom attended boarding school at The Webb School in Bell Buckle, TN, and college at Vanderbilt University in Nashville where he was awarded a Navy Scholarship, belonged to the Sigma Chi fraternity and earned a BS in Biology in 1952. Upon graduation, Tom was drafted into the US Marine Corp where he completed his basic training at Parris Island and attended Officers Candidates School at Quantico. After Quantico, he proceeded to flight training at NAS Pensacola. Fulfilling his life-long aspiration of becoming a physician, Tom graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine, receiving his MD, in 1961. He was a member of the Phi Chi Medical Fraternity. During his time at medical school, Tom married his long-time love, Judy Allen, whom he had met while stationed in Pensacola. After a residency in pathology at Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego and a research position at the Navy Radiological Defense Laboratory in San Francisco, Tom worked as the Chief of Pathology at the Charleston Naval Hospital. After Charleston, Tom transitioned from active military service to private practice in Pensacola, but remained in the Navy Reserve, having achieved the rank of Captain, until he retired.
In Pensacola, Tom worked for Baptist Hospital and for Laboratory Corporation of America. He was one of the founding owners of the Zoo in Gulf Breeze. Retirement from full-time work did not slow Tom down. In fact, it gave him the opportunity to pursue a variety of his interests including fly fishing, camellias and travel. He worked as a pathology consultant for numerous hospitals across Northwest Florida for many years. He hosted an infamous BLAB TV show called "Fish Tales with the Fishin' Doc." He participated in two Blue Angel marathons. He traveled all over the world to fly fish as well as for pleasure.
Tom gave back to his community in a multitude of ways. He was a member of the Fiesta of Five Flags court. He was a member of Downtown Rotary where he participated in Rooters, the musical ensemble, and was honored by Rotary as a Paul Harris fellow. He was the President of the Fly Fishers of Northwest Florida. He was President of the Pensacola Camellia Club and honored by the organization in 1982 as their Man of the Year and in 2019 with an Honorary Lifetime Award. A longtime member of Church Episcopal Church, Tom was a Vestry Member, a Chalice Bearer and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Episcopal Day School. He was President of the Law Enforcement Ministry. He was also a long-term supporter of the Webb School, Vanderbilt University, Tulane Medical School, the Pensacola Public Library, the University of West Florida, the Saenger Theatre, the Pensacola Symphony and the Pensacola Museum of Art. He was also a member of the Pensacola Country Club for many years.
Tom met and married Judy Allen in Pensacola and they were married for over 60 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Thomas Birdwell and Louise Wagner Birdwell, and his sister-in-law, Gail Allen Edgar.
Besides his wife, Judy, Tom is survived by his son, Thomas Rogers Birdwell III; his daughter-in-law, Jane Stoll Birdwell; his daughter, Elizabeth Birdwell Gormley; his son-in-law, Mark Kevin Gomley; his sisters, Anne Birdwell Kniffin, Suzette Birdwell Christensen and Helen Birdwell Heath; his grandchildren, Charles (Chase) Thomas Birdwell, John (JP) Perry Birdwell, William George Gormley and Isabel Grace Gormley; his brother-in-law, William Edgar, and many nieces and nephews.
In the past few years, Tom was assisted by Emerald Coast Hospice and cared for by Melvin Bargaineer.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 3:00pm at St. John's Episcopal Church, 401 Live Oak Avenue, Pensacola, FL, 32507, followed by a reception at the Birdwell residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the () or St. John's Episcopal Church.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019