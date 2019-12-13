|
|
Thorunn H. Faddis
Gulf Breeze - Obituary: Thorunn (Þórunn) H. Faddis
The bar lights flickered as Thorunn danced to the shape of the music. For a moment, the vivacious 17 year old forgot about her blistered hands and sunburned face from a long day's work in the fields. For a moment she forgot about her big city life back home in Reykjavík. For a moment she lost herself in the lights and the music, drifting far away from the overcast mosaic of life in late 1940's Iceland: the potatoes piled in the cellar, her father Harald's rhubarb garden, her mother Jenny's fresh baked bread, her pending fall studies, and the new green dress she hoped to sew. She found herself suspended in a world of white, a blank canvas she would paint with each passing year of her life.
Thorunn couldn't have imagined the scene all at once, but there were some things she knew with absolute certainty: she was the painter, and no one else. While some would attempt to steal her paint brush or splash her canvas behind her back, her life was her own. She etched this sentiment onto her heart, and declared it to her mother one late night just a year earlier. Her mother Jenny was among the first to know that Thorunn's story was much bigger than the small 'dot' in the Atlantic Ocean she called home.
Every photo and every moment, Thorunn's countenance boasted a sophistication and depth befitting a woman named after two gods: Thor, god of lightning, and Unn, goddess of the sea. Her life embodied the perfect balance of power and elegance, spunk and integrity. As an accomplished seamstress, she could size anyone up in seconds, and not just their hat size. She could see miles into the soul, across the horizon, and into the future. Her life was the feeling you can get only while at sea, when the open waters are an invitation to unseen worlds waiting for you, just beyond the familiar.
On the morning of December 8th, 2019, 84-year-old Thorunn Faddis sat down to admire the canvas of her life from her front row seat in Gulf Breeze, Florida. She proudly watched the scenes of her life float by like clouds, morphing and changing shapes, appearing and vanishing to make room for the chain of memories flashing before her eyes: Her first taste of an orange, a rare moment of delight during the black days of World War II. Her American husband, Charles Franklin Faddis, whom she met in 1955 on the military base in Keflavík, and who shortly afterwards whisked her away to America where she would build her life with him. Her time at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business in its first graduating class of women. Her relocation to Pensacola in the mid 1950's where she would lay permanent roots. Her rewarding journey as an entrepreneur. Her travels later in life: safari sunsets, Chilean coastline, Hong Kong alleyways, and Parisian macaroons.
All that paled in comparison to what she thought might be her greatest achievement, her four beautiful children, Michele A. Faddis, Eric H. Faddis, Frances L. F. Tanner, and Sherri K. Donahoe, and her nine grandchildren she loved dearly: Bryan B. Jones, Harlan P. Faddis, Natalie C. Tanner, Kristina T. S. Tanner, Dillon F. Tanner, Jack E. Donahoe, Elliott M. Donahoe, Brockton C. Faddis and Kaitlyn E. Faddis. As she continued reviewing her life, Thorunn saw colors of goodness, struggle, joy, and pain. She saw the familiar beacon of lightning that guided her throughout her life, across vast oceans of daunting struggle and beautiful moments. This light was bigger than she was, it was everlasting, and she knew it would continue to guide the cherished people she brought into the world.
For one quick moment, she returned to the night in the Icelandic countryside when she was 17, dancing the night away, wondering what lay ahead. This time, the white canvas was no longer white, but a symphony of color. She knew suddenly, unexpectedly, and poignantly, her work was done; her time had come.
Thorunn knew there was no reason for goodbyes. Life didn't have beginnings and endings; she was alive in her 17-year-old self as much as she was alive then at 84. Thorunn knew something at 17 that most people miss: time is not linear, it's a dance. Like the sea kissing the shoreline, we leave and we return in the same moment. And sometimes, when lightning strikes, we have to follow. Smiling, Thorunn closed her eyes, and surrendered her life to the light.
If you would like to participate in honoring Thorunn Faddis's legacy, we invite you to consider making a donation to Pensacola's chapter of The Salvation Army at https://salvationarmyflorida.org/Pensacola, or call 850-432-1501. We also hope you consider setting aside some time to dance with the people you love. Thorunn's family will honor her life at a private service to be held at Bayview Fisher-Pou Funeral Home in Pensacola, Florida, where she'll be buried next to her husband, Charles Franklin Faddis, who was buried there in 2014.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019