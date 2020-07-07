Thurston Albert Shell



T.A. Shell loved life, and he lived it to the fullest. One of his trademark sayings was, "It's all good!" Even when the end of this portion of his life was near, he would say, "There's no bad ending!" In his final days, when someone would ask how he was feeling - and clearly he was suffering - his genuine response would be "great!" or "peachy keen" or "super duper." His glass was always full to the point of overflowing. What a wonderful example of how to live!



T.A. successfully completed phase one of his life and began phase two on July 6, 2020. As he made this transition, he continued to model what it meant to "live well."



T.A. had a lifetime of amazing accomplishments, honors, recognitions and successes, but he wouldn't want to bore you with them. And he certainly wouldn't want a long-winded obituary. He'd want you to know the significant things: that he was a son, a husband, a father, a grandfather, an Eagle Scout (with three sons and two grandsons who followed in his steps), a friend, a partner, a Gator, a Sunday School teacher, a baseball coach, a mentor, a counselor at law, an author (Happy Tales of a Lucky Fellow) and a notary public.



Thurston Albert Shell was born in Century, Florida on August 27, 1930 to Thurston B. and Manelle Shell. He was married to his "sweet bride," the love of his life, Eloise Hughes Shell, for 61 years and he always proudly proclaimed that "I married way over my head." They have four fine children, Steve, Scott, David and Karen (the rose among thorns); three incredible daughters-in-law, Kyle, Leigh and Kara; seven amazing grandchildren, Jon (and his new bride Jordan), Jeff, Caroline (and her boyfriend Adrean Brings Him Back), Sarah (and her almost new husband Mike Ayala), Brinker, Katie and Nicola; and very special nieces, Dana Hoewt (John) and Jamie Barrett (Carter), and great nieces Haley, Alex, Eleanor and Cornelia. And their first great-grandchild is expected to Sarah and Mike in September.



In light of the unusual health climate at the moment, the family will privately celebrate T.A.'s life and legacy, and they invite all of his friends and extended family to celebrate by remembering the significant impacts that he had on their lives.



There's no bad ending. It's all good!









