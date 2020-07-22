Timothy Kyle "KP" ParkerWillow Grove - Timothy Kyle "KP" Parker, 32, of Willow Grove, PA passed away at home on the morning of July 14, 2020.Kyle was born on June 10, 1988 in Pensacola, FL to Timothy Harold and Cynthia Boyd Parker. He grew up in Pensacola graduating from Pensacola Catholic High School and played three years of varsity football as linebacker in the 2004 State Championship game. He was the first goalie for the Pensacola Jr. Ice Pilots and made the USA Hockey Team Florida in 1999 and traveled around the country and Canada. He had a love for music and playing drums and at the age of fourteen started his first band the "Black and Blues Band" with renowned recording artist Bobby Purify. He attended Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa, AL however his love of music and entertaining brought him back to Pensacola to continue his music career with the "Kyle Parker Band" and Kyle Parker and East Hill". After moving to Philadelphia, PA he played music and worked various jobs until he decided to follow in his father's footsteps in the trucking industry. He was Operations Manager at TRD Trucking, Inc., Linden, NJ, a food grade bulk carrier. His greatest accomplishment and pride was being a HOD (Hands on dad) to his precious daughter, Kayla. He never met a stranger, his smile lit up a room and if you knew him you probably heard him quote, "Head to Head, Heart to Heart, not even death will take our love apart."Kyle was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, H.E. "Gabby" and Lou Boyd; his paternal grandfather, William H. Parker; his aunts, Susan Parker Marshall and Patricia Boyd Moye; uncles, Ronnie Boyd, Randy Boyd and Jimmy Taylor.Kyle is survived by his family, grandmother, Betty Parker; parents, Tim and Cindy Parker; daughter, Kayla Marie Parker; sister, Beth Culbertson White (Daniel Adams); nephew, Chase Michael White; many aunts, uncles & cousins; his partner, Colleen Myers and his extended Philadelphia family.A private family service will be held Saturday and a Celebration of Kyle's life will be from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Grand Lagoon Yacht Club.In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kayla's school, Presentation BVM School, 222 North Seventeenth St., Philadelphia, PA 19103-1299.