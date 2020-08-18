1/1
Timothy L. Wright
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy L. Wright

Cantonment - Loving husband and father, Timothy L. "Tim" (Wolf man) Wright, resident of Cantonment, FL passed away on Sun., Aug. 16, 2020 at the age of 57. He was born on June 24, 1963 in Mobile, AL to the late Billy Joe and Katherine Thompson Wright.

He served his country in the U. S. Navy for 23 years as an AE First Class. Tim was a member of the American Legion and he loved to ride his Harley Davison. He loved his family and friends and they loved him.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter, Michelle D. Wright.

Tim was survived by his wife of 32 years, Monique Orgeron Wright; two sons, Michael D. Wright and Matthew D. Wright; daughter, Dawn Clark; grandchildren, Emery Clark, Jamie Clark, and Harlow Clark; two sisters, Angie Mohr and Amy Rizzo; father-in-law, Merrill Orgeron, Sr.; mother-in-law, Moddie Orgeron; brothers-in-law, Manning Orgeron, Marty Orgeron, Tony Rizzo, and Jerry Mohr; and many aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 8:00 a.m., Fri., Aug. 21, 2020 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Pastor Mike Mashburn officiating. Burial will follow in Barrancas National Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thurs., Aug. 20, 2020 at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Manning Orgeron, Brent Bensinger, Bill Jackson Browning, Mike (Bandana) Arnette, and Jonohon (Chip) Berry. David Holmquist, Scott Craven, and Steve Nemo will act as Honorary Bearers.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
(850) 937-8118
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel North Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved