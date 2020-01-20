Services
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 432-6146
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
Timothy Ray "Spud" Walker

Timothy Ray "Spud" Walker Obituary
Timothy Ray "Spud" Walker

Pensacola - Spud was born and resided in Pensacola, FL. In his younger years he worked off shore and traded that in to be at home with his family. He then worked at Progressive Roofing and finished his career with J&M Management.

He was an amazing Dad and grandfather among other things! His life was his kids!

He was a coach at Myrtle Grove Ballpark for 13 years and coached in all stars for most of them. He was very competitive but also had a HUGE heart for all of the kids he coached! He'd go out of his way all of those years taking kids back and forth.

He was loving, kind, bold, funny, passionate, generous and never turned away from anyone in need.

He is survived by his loving mother Betty (Jerome) Myers, sister Tina (John) Bowen, wife of 25 years & best friend Penny Walker, daughter Kristal (Darryl) Medlin, son Kristopher Walker, four grandsons Nolan, Evan, Ethan & Deacon and niece and nephew Andrea and Andrew Russo.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 3:00 to 4:00 PM, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. Funeral Service will follow at 4:00 PM. Darryl Medlin will be officiating.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
