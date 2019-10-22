Services
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
(850) 937-8118
Resources
More Obituaries for Tina Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tina Marie Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tina Marie Moore Obituary
Tina Marie Moore

Molino - Tina Marie Moore, 50, of Molino, FL passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. She was born in Decatur, Alabama on April 21, 1969.

She was a huge karaoke fan. She always had her speaker box in hand and was ready to sing. Tina loved time with her family, cookouts, and get togethers.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Neva Bramblett Clark; stepfather, Frank Earl Clark; and her granny, Ruby Lee McCranie.

Tina is survived by her husband of 35 years, Timothy W. Moore; daughters, Brandie Nicole (Dennis) Houchens, April Moore (Christopher Gassman); son, Timothy Tyler Moore; sisters, Desiree Reiner and Pamela Irby; ten grandchildren; and her father, Nickie Kirk.

Funeral services will be held at 4PM, Thurs., October 24, 2019 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Racheal Beach officiating.

Family will receive friends from 3PM until time of service.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy. 29 South, Cantonment, FL entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
Download Now