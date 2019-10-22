|
Tina Marie Moore
Molino - Tina Marie Moore, 50, of Molino, FL passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. She was born in Decatur, Alabama on April 21, 1969.
She was a huge karaoke fan. She always had her speaker box in hand and was ready to sing. Tina loved time with her family, cookouts, and get togethers.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Neva Bramblett Clark; stepfather, Frank Earl Clark; and her granny, Ruby Lee McCranie.
Tina is survived by her husband of 35 years, Timothy W. Moore; daughters, Brandie Nicole (Dennis) Houchens, April Moore (Christopher Gassman); son, Timothy Tyler Moore; sisters, Desiree Reiner and Pamela Irby; ten grandchildren; and her father, Nickie Kirk.
Funeral services will be held at 4PM, Thurs., October 24, 2019 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Racheal Beach officiating.
Family will receive friends from 3PM until time of service.
Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy. 29 South, Cantonment, FL entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019