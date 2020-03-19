|
|
Tina Theresa Dixon
Tina Theresa Dixon passed away on March 16, 2020, at the age of 68. Tina was a devoted wife, a caring daughter, and a dedicated mother. She found purpose through a lifelong commitment to her students and family, and showed untiring compassion for all people she met.
Tina is survived by her son, Chad Dixon, and her beloved grandson, Andrew Dixon, who was a source of infinite happiness for her.
Out of respect for communal health, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Until then, those who remember Tina as the loving, selfless person she was are warmly invited to contact the family to share their stories. Life is a long journey; we should all celebrate that Tina is finally reunited with Jim and Angie.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020