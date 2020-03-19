Resources
More Obituaries for Tina Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tina Theresa Dixon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tina Theresa Dixon Obituary
Tina Theresa Dixon

Tina Theresa Dixon passed away on March 16, 2020, at the age of 68. Tina was a devoted wife, a caring daughter, and a dedicated mother. She found purpose through a lifelong commitment to her students and family, and showed untiring compassion for all people she met.

Tina is survived by her son, Chad Dixon, and her beloved grandson, Andrew Dixon, who was a source of infinite happiness for her.

Out of respect for communal health, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Until then, those who remember Tina as the loving, selfless person she was are warmly invited to contact the family to share their stories. Life is a long journey; we should all celebrate that Tina is finally reunited with Jim and Angie.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -