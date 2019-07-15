|
|
Tiny Louise Scott Buffington
Jay - 1925-2019 Tiny Louise Scott Buffington of Jay, FL, affectionately known as "Sissy", passed away on the 13th of July, 2019 at the age of 94. She was the oldest member of the Jay church of Christ. She had been a resident of the Terrace at Ivy Acres for two years, where she took great pleasure in teaching Bible history, known as "The Family Bible Hour" to residents.
Louise was born May 6, 1925 in Wicksburg, Alabama. She graduated as salutatorian at Alabama Christian College and attended her third year at Troy University. At Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas she received her B.A. in English and History. After returning to Jay, she spent 25 years as Jay's first librarian.
During her years as a writer of poems, short stories and other works she was successful in having much of them published. She is the author of Armchair Treasures, a hardcover book of poems, In the Fullness of Time, a religious paperback, including the four hundred years of silence between the Old and New Testaments, and an anthology of poetry.
Louise was married to Reed Eugene Young in 1945, to which union a daughter was born, Sonja Eu Reeda. She was preceded in death by both. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Douglas and Etha Mattie Nichols Scott; a brother, Raymond Max Scott; and a sister, Peggy Gail Godwin. Survivors include three granddaughters, Shanna J'nai (Robert) Bowman, Lac'e Simone (Mike) Starr, and Fallon N'cole Smith, all of Jay; three step great-grandchildren, James IV and Trent Patrick, and Youna Starr; a sister, Iris LaFaye Smith, of Jay; a brother-in-law, Terrell Wayne Godwin, also of Jay, and a multitude of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends, including her Terrace family at Ivy Acres.
Visitation will be one hour, prior to the service, at the Jay church of Christ on East Highway 4, Jay, Florida. The funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 with ministers Stanley Ryan and Josh Holloway officiating and Stephen English leading the song service. Interment is to be in Jay Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Travis Smith, Rhett Autrey, John Mark Patrick, Michael English, Brandon Godwin, John Preston Solomon, Justin Hudson, and Thomas Ashworth, the great nephews of Louise.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michael and Patsy Scott, Lewie Joe and Susan Smith, Bruce and Debbie Godwin, Mark and Connie Autrey, John and Stephanie Solomon, David and Jeanna English, Sharee Patrick, Suzette Godwin, and Sandie Godwin, nephews and nieces of Louise.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 15, 2019