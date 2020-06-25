Tokiko Nakase HighfillPensacola - Tokiko Nakase Highfill, 87, of Pensacola died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Countrywood Manor, Mantachie, Mississippi.Mrs. Highfill worked at a local restaurant for many years prior to her retirement.Tokiko was preceded in death by her husband, Norman, parents, and her 2 sisters. She is survived by her brother Yuji. She has three sons, Master Chief (Retired) Vernon Highfill, Michael Highfill and Lafe Highfill; a daughter Patricia Highfill-Lipka; four grandchildren, Nicole, Joey, Chelsea and Danielle and four great grandchildren including many nieces and nephews.Services will be on Monday the 29th of June. Visitation is at Oak Lawn Funeral home from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. Memorial service is from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Inurnment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery at 2:30 pm.