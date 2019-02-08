|
|
Tommy Hinson
Pensacola - Tommy Hinson was born on December 21, 1957 in Pensacola, Florida. He lived 61 years in our local area. Tommy was a member of Laurel View Baptist Church and West Highland Baptist Church and was faithful in his service to the Lord. After serving in the ARMY, Tommy, worked as an electrician traveling to different countries around the world as well as when his travels brought him back to his hometown he worked with the family business John Hinson Electric. He served honorably in the U.S. ARMY as a 101st Special Forces Airborne Ranger. He is preceded in death by his father, John Hinson; and daughter, Heather Hinson. He is survived by his mother. Helen Hinson; Wife, Dana Hinson; son, Jeremy Hinson, daughter Catherine Hinson (Mark Lee II); daughter Wendy Danielle Hinson Istre (Jamie Istre); son, James Aaron Godwin (Brittney) 9 grandchildren, Gregory, Addie, Hailey 'Lil' Mark, Caleb , Tyler, Jasmine, Angel and Noah. Beloved brother Charles Ray Hinson Sr., Sister Linda Simmons, Sister, Jane Wilson (Dale). Tommy was a man of love and leaves behind many special nieces and nephews and cousins. Special thanks to neighbors Pat & Keith, they loved Tommy so and were such a blessing to him. A visitation will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on February 9, 2019 from 1pm until the services begins at 2pm with Brother Larry Galbreath officiating.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 8, 2019