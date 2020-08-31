Tommy Ray Benham



Tommy Ray Benham, age 67, passed away on August 22, 2020, in New Bern, NC. Tommy was born in Gadsen, AL on September 14, 1957, and came to Pensacola with his mother and father when he was six years old. He later attended Escambia High School, and at age 18 joined the Army Infantry Division, serving seven years. Tommy returned to Pensacola, where he worked at NAS as an aircraft mechanic. Tommy was a dedicated civil servant, retiring at Cherry Point, NC after 38 years of service. Tommy loved dogs, fishing and listening to Country music.



Tommy is survived by his life partner, Paula Terrell, mother, Eleanor "Faye" Benham, sister, Brenda East Benham, and brother, Randy East Benham. He was predeceased by his father, Gerald E. Benham and sister, Debbie Floyd (Benham).



The funeral service is scheduled to be held at Oaklawn Funeral Home, Pensacola on Thursday, Sept. 3rd at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be held at 11:00 for family and for friends at 12:00. Graveside service is to be held at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola, at 2:00.



Honorary Pall Bearers are AJ Deardoff, Richard Murphy, and Michael Meredith, along with officers of VFW Post 706, Michael Cline, James Maxwell, and Victor Looney.



Tommy was a kind and giving soul who was loved and will be greatly missed.









