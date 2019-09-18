|
Tonda G. McCray
Gulf Breeze - Tonda G. McCray, born August 11, 1951 died September 14, 2019.
Graduated with cum laude status from Columbus State University with her Bachelor of Science.
She is survived by her husband Danny L. McCray, daughter Kristina M. Gormley (John), son Daniel (Skip) McCray and five grandchildren, Lilli (12), Kennedy (11), Daniel (10), Quinn (3), and Corrina (2).
Tonda was a victim of cancer diagnosed August 5, 2019.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church.
Rose Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery Gulf Breeze is in charge of arrangements.
You may offer condolences, share memories and sign the guestbook at www.roselawn-fh.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 18, 2019