Trace Kenneth Goodwin



Pensacola - Trace Kenneth Goodwin, 19 years of age born in Pensacola, FL on April 6, 2000. He lived between Pensacola, FL and Atmore, AL. He is a graduate of Pine Forest High School Class of 2018. He received his angel wings on July 13, 2019 @ 9:29 pm in Tustin, California. He was taken from us suddenly due to a fatal accident after being struck by a vehicle. At the age of 10, he placed a call to the Call of Duty Organization to see what he needed to do to fulfill his dream to join the Military. He became a Marine and received his Eagle Globe and Anchor pin after completing his crucible March 23, 2019. He graduated from Parris Island, South Carolina on April 5, 2019. This dream began when he was 4 years old and never deviated from this lifelong goal. He loved spending time with his family and hanging with his friends. His favorite team was the New Orleans Saints. His passion was watching the games with his Dad. He was even a bigger Alabama fan "Roll Tide." He was so full of life and yet his life ended suddenly. He absolutely adored his Momma.



Survivors include his loving mother Wendy Marie Marotz, his beloved father Michael Wayne Goodwin. Maternal Grandmother Betty Salzer and Paternal Grandmother Madeline Lincoln, proceeding his death was his Maternal Grandfather Preston J Savol and Paternal Grandfather's Buck Goodwin and Don Lincoln. His siblings are as follows, Shawna Michelle Goodwin, Anthony Scot Marotz, and Meghan Helena Thomason. His nieces and nephews are as follows, Amare Reese Peck, Braxton Fisher Pomeroy, Adelynn Andrews, Bentley Scot Marotz, Braelyn Andrews, Emma Kay Andrews, Casyn Knox Meadors, Pete Ryan Andrews. He also has lots of Uncles, Aunts and many cousins that will miss him dearly.



His brothers in arms of the United States Marine Corp will honor him by walking him to his final resting place.



If Trace called you his friend, he meant you were his brother and the Honorary Pallbearers are as follows: Phillip "Phil" Schneider, Mikey "Mike" Schneider, Jack Jaye, Joshua "Lil Bouncer" Johnson, Darren "Boo Dro" Stacey and Serena Jaye.



Special Gratitude to the following



A special thanks to Staff Sgt Kyle Nangauta for making Trace's dream come true. Thank you Gunny Sgt Chris Clerico for making this time as easy as possible considering the circumstances.



Let it further be known that the patriotism, valor, and self-sacrifice, of Private First-Class Trace K Goodwin shall eternally serve as a shining example of a Marine-Always Faithful, Honor, Courage and Commitment.



He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



Visitation will be held at Faith Chapel South on July 28, 2019 from 5-7 and his life will be celebrated on July 29, 2019 at 12:00 pm, he will be buried at Pensacola Memorial Gardens in the Veteran Gardens.



In lieu of Flowers please donate in his name to the .



Be Strong! Be You! I am who I am and I'm good with me! Semper Fidelis



"Mom, I will always be your sunshine at the end of a rainy day."



FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, has been entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com. Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 24, 2019