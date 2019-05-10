|
|
Tracy A. Diffin, II
Wyoming, NY - Passed away May 1, 2019 in Wyoming, NY. He was a proud US Marine who served his beloved country in the Vietnam War. Survived by his children, Tracy (Nicki) Diffin III, Travis Diffin, Tara (Steve) Diffin-Young, Timothy Diffin, Thomas Diffin, Tammy (Kevin) Davis, Tricia (Chuck) Miller, Torrey Diffin, Trevor Diffin, Tobi Diffin; 23 grandchildren; 2 sisters, Patricia Geoghagan, Marcia Mitchell. Arrangements have been made at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, PA.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 10, 2019