Resources
More Obituaries for Tracy Diffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tracy A. Diffin Ii

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tracy A. Diffin Ii Obituary
Tracy A. Diffin, II

Wyoming, NY - Passed away May 1, 2019 in Wyoming, NY. He was a proud US Marine who served his beloved country in the Vietnam War. Survived by his children, Tracy (Nicki) Diffin III, Travis Diffin, Tara (Steve) Diffin-Young, Timothy Diffin, Thomas Diffin, Tammy (Kevin) Davis, Tricia (Chuck) Miller, Torrey Diffin, Trevor Diffin, Tobi Diffin; 23 grandchildren; 2 sisters, Patricia Geoghagan, Marcia Mitchell. Arrangements have been made at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, PA.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.