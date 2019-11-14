Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Trenton Keith Duke

Trenton Keith Duke Obituary
Trenton Keith Duke

Pensacola - Trenton Keith Duke, 14, of Pensacola, FL, went to be with the lord on November 12, 2019. He was a student at Lighthouse Private Christian academy. Trenton was taken way too soon.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Bryce Duke; and many precious loved ones.

Trenton's' memory will be forever cherished by his mother, Gyl Duke; father, Robert Duke; sisters, Meagan (Bobby) Dryden, and Tristen (Chris) Moore; nephews, Gunner Moore, and Hudson Dryden; and many other family members and friends.

Services will be held Saturday November 16, 2019 at Trahan Family Funeral Home. The visitation will begin at 10:00 am, and the service will follow at 11:00 am.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
