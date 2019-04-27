|
Troy Lewis
Milton - Troy Lewis, 65, of Milton, Florida, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
Troy is survived by two daughters, Dara L. Lewis, and her husband, John Upton, of Milton, Florida, and Shannon M. Lambert of Milton, Florida; and his granddaughter, Savannah E. Smith of Milton, Florida.
Visitation will be held 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home, Pace Chapel, with Funeral Services beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Graveside Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Memory Park Cemetery.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 27, 2019