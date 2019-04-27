Services
Lewis Funeral Home
4777 West Spencerfield Road
Pace, FL 32571
(850) 995-5702
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Home, Pace Chapel
4777 West Spencerfield Road
Pace, FL
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Home, Pace Chapel
4777 West Spencerfield Road
Pace, FL
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Memory Park Cemetery
Troy Lewis Obituary
Troy Lewis

Milton - Troy Lewis, 65, of Milton, Florida, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

Troy is survived by two daughters, Dara L. Lewis, and her husband, John Upton, of Milton, Florida, and Shannon M. Lambert of Milton, Florida; and his granddaughter, Savannah E. Smith of Milton, Florida.

Visitation will be held 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home, Pace Chapel, with Funeral Services beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Graveside Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Memory Park Cemetery.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 27, 2019
