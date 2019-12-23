|
Trudie Owen
Gulf Breeze - Trudie Owen, 90, died on December 22, 2019 at her home in Gulf Breeze, FL. Her funeral will be conducted on December 27, 2019 at Olive Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until the beginning of the service at 10:30. Burial will proceed at Bayview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Owen was born on October 27, 1929 in Geneva, AL to Marcus and Marvin Carroll Free. For many years she was an assistant for Roger G Weeks architectural firm and operated her own catering business with her husband in the Pensacola area until retiring in 1996. She married Leonard Owen on July 18, 1947. Together they raised their daughter Laurie Owen and son Daryle Owen.
Mrs. Owen is preceded in death by her husband Leonard and survived by her sister LaFay Tolson, her children Laurie and Daryle (Laura Beth), 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of BeeHive Homes in Gulf Breeze, FL for their incredible love and care provided to Mrs. Trudie over the last two and a half years.
BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL, 3351 Scenic Highway is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019