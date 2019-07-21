Ulysses Wylie "Chuck" Ledbetter, Jr.



Pensacola, FL - Ulysses Wylie "Chuck" Ledbetter, Jr., 88 of Pensacola FL passed away from complications of COPD at his home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.



Chuck was born on December 15, 1930 in Bessemer, AL to Ulysses Wylie Ledbetter, Sr. and Esther Mae Gilliland. He grew up in the countryside of Alabama with his two brothers, Ronald "Jerry" Ledbetter, and Isaac "Ike" Ledbetter with much help and guidance from their beloved grandmother Gilliland.



Chuck joined the US Air Force in 1948 and served proudly for 27 years with Strategic Air Command. In 1967 he was deployed to Tan Son Nhut AFB where he served in the Viet Nam War. His Air Force tour of duty lead him to numerous stations including Tennessee, Eareckson AFB (formerly Shemya AFB) in the Aleutians, Manhattan Beach AFB in Brooklyn, NY, and Stuart AFB in Newburgh, NY (where he met and married his wife, Mary Graziano). Chuck (and Mary) went on to serve at Langley AFB in Washington DC, Aviano AFB in Aviano Italy, Dyess AFB in Abilene, TX, Offut AFB in Omaha, NE, Tan Son Nhut AFB in Viet Nam, Neubrucke AFB in Neubrucke Germany and finally Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls, MT.



On October 10, 1954, he married the love of his life, Mary Graziano, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Newburgh, NY. Together, they loved and raised four children: Gary, Lynn, and twins Bruce and Beth, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He retired from the Air Force in 1974 and settled in Pensacola, FL where he served another 20 years in civil service. He was an active member of Olive Baptist Church where he attended Sunday school, sang in the choir, and visited elderly, ill and isolated members of the church. He also volunteered his time to help disaster relief for numerous hurricanes and multiple visits to New York City to help in the relief efforts of the September 11, 2001 attack on the World Trade Center.



In his leisure time, he enjoyed fishing, and talking about fishing. He was also a super fan of college football - specifically Alabama's Crimson Tide. His decked out crimson truck was covered bumper to bumper with "Roll Tide" stickers, flags, bobble heads, and "we're number 1" foam fingers. He travelled to 'Bama games often. He was easily spotted around Pensacola dressed in full Crimson Tide and took great pride in greeting fellow 'Bama fans with a loud and proud "Roooolll Tide".



He is preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Alvin Thompson; his wife, (died January 30, 2019) and 2 siblings.



He is survived by his son, Gary (Sally) Ledbetter of Yankton, SD; daughter, Lynn (Ed) Hart of Pensacola, FL; son, Bruce Ledbetter of Jersey City, NJ; daughter, Beth Ledbetter of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren, Beth (Kevin) Goodman of Concord, NC, Olivia Hart of San Diego, CA, Andrew Hart of Pensacola, FL, Lisa (Brian) Disch of Norfolk, NE, Scott Schneider of New York, NY; great-grandchildren, Buddy and Joseph Goodman, Allison and Caleb Disch, and many beloved nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held 11:00am until the Funeral Service at 12:00noon Monday, July 22, 2019 at Olive Baptist Church, with Dr. Jerry Passmore officiating. Interment of Chuck and Mary will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery with full military honors.



The family wishes to thank his team of caregivers, Mendi, Katie, Jodie, Jeanie, Danielle, Sarah, Linda, Vicky Barlow, and his special caregiver, Minnie Bradley, and Emerald Coast Hospice.



Active pallbearers will be Edward Hart, Andrew Hart, Kevin Goodman, Scott Slusser, Bruce Smith, and Eddie Soloman.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .