Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Ursula Ilse Kuhlken Herring

Ursula Ilse Kuhlken Herring

Pensacola - Ursula Ilse Kuhlken Herring of Pensacola, FL passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the age of 79. She was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was also a kind friend and beautiful person that will be dearly missed by all.

She was born in Bremerhaven, Germany on December 7, 1939. She left behind her beloved husband retired U.S. Army Veteran, Johnnie Herring, after 59 years of marriage.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Tom) Byrd; son, Mark (Bonnie) Herring; granddaughter, Holley (Mel) Takekawa; 2 precious great-granddaughters, Ayla and Leah Takekawa; sister, Margret (Klaus) Ricklefs; niece, Antje (Peter) Radoch; nephew, Dirk (Iris) Ricklefs, and a great niece and 2 great nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM, on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South.

To send flowers to the family of Ursula Ilse Kuhlken Herring, please visit our Tribute Store.

Please donate to your in lieu of gifts.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 7, 2019
