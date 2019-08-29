|
Valerie Katherine Weekley
Milton/Pensacola - Valerie Katherine Cole Weekley died on August 21, 2019, in Pensacola, Florida.
Valerie was born in Syracuse, New York on March 4, 1966. She went home to live with her forever parents, Robert A. Cole and Nancy R. Cole, on May 1, 1966.
She was a much loved chosen child. Valerie married and became the mother of Ashley Marie Barnes and Nicklaus Cole Barnes.
Valerie is survived by her husband, William Mark Weekley; her children, Ashley and Nick;
her mother, Nancy Cole of Pace; her mother-in-law, Abbie Jean Weekley; step-children, Blake Weekley, Daniel (Melissa) Weekley, David (Melanie) Weekley, and Thomas (Katie) Weekley;
the father of her children, Scott L. Barnes; and her grandchildren, Cataleya Barnes, Mason Weekley, Colt Weekley, Hunter Weekley, Madeline Weekley, William Weekley, Justin Anover, Jordan Weekley, Emma Weekley, Bryant Weekley, Max Weekley, and Tyler Tingstrom.
She is also survived by her brothers and their wives, Robert M. Cole and Julia of Belleville, Illinois, Carl E. Cole and Michelle of Milton, Florida; her sister, Abbe E. Trent and Jesse of Chesterton, Indiana; she was Aunt Val to Hannah and Aidan Cole and Zane and Stella Trent; and her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Tom (Patsy) Weekley, Abigail (Danny) Ball, Karen (Jim) Young, and David Weekley.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, August 30, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel.
Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made, in Valerie's memory, to FavorHouse of Northwest Florida.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019