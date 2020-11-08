Van Gregory HibbertsPensacola - Van Gregory Hibberts, 65, passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 5, 2020.A joy to be around, Van was a loving and devoted husband, fiercely loyal father, proud grandfather, and steadfast friend. He had a quick wit and powerful sense of humor, loved adventure, and lived life with boundless enthusiasm.Van was born on June 23, 1955 in Anniston, AL, to Carrie and William Hibberts. He attended high school at the Camden Military Academy in South Carolina until he came home his senior year to graduate from Anniston High School. Van attended and played basketball at Jacksonville State University, and he studied at Rollins College.Always an entrepreneur at heart, Van owned and operated numerous businesses throughout his career which took the family to New Iberia, LA, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Scottsdale, AZ, Chattanooga, TN, and lastly Pensacola all while earning him the respect of his family and all who knew him. For the past 14 years, Van has been CEO of SitePro Home Inspections in the Florida Panhandle. In addition, Van was a board member of the Navarre Beach Chamber of Commerce, the Santa Rosa County Zoning Board, and an active Mason with the Gulf Breeze Masonic Lodge Number 347.Van was a remarkable man who left behind a family who loved him and each other. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Debbie Smith Hibberts; sons, Van Gregory and David Marshall (Elizabeth) of Mobile, AL; daughter, Emily Hibberts Kennedy (Brian) of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren, Smith Carter Hibberts and Conor Boru Kennedy; mother, Carrie Welch Hibberts; brother, William Rayford Hibberts (Jan); sister, Susan Hibberts Hicks (Jim); as well as many beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, William LaFayette Hibberts and brother, Rodney Lynn Hibberts.Visitation will be Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:00am at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel with a Memorial Service to follow at 11:00am, 2276 Airport Blvd., Pensacola, FL 32504. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Van's memory to Sea No Limits: Gulf Breeze, sponsored by Masonic Lodge Number 347, 2629 Gulf Breeze Pkwy., Gulf Breeze, FL 32561.